Healthcare workers in the Philippines continue to fear for their health and safety

While Harlene continues to be grateful to have employment during the pandemic she is also hopeful that other health care workers like her are given recognition Source: Harlene Martin Pereyra

Published 17 September 2021 at 12:13pm, updated 17 September 2021 at 12:59pm
By Shirley Escalante
Many healthcare workers in the Philippines are yet to receive their Special Risk Allowance or Hazard Pay

Highlights
  • She is not eligible to receive the Special Risk Allowance despite her work as a swabber
  • Employees in health care services such as cashiers and receptionists are not eligible to receive Special Risk Allowance
  • Many healthcare workers continue to fear for their health and safety
As enfermeiras estão expostas a todo o tipo de perigos, durante todas as suas horas de trabalho
As enfermeiras estão expostas a todo o tipo de perigos, durante todas as suas horas de trabalho Source: Harlene Martin Pereyra


Harlene Martin Pereyra has completed a degree in  BS Nursing. She is currently working as a swabber and marketer at the same time training to become a phlebotomist at a diagnostic center in  Paranaque.

Harlene was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2021, she  has since recovered and continues her work in the healthcare sector. She says her work allows her to help others but is hopeful that their efforts and the danger they face will also be acknowledged, "I just feel it's unfair because other frontliners who work in hospitals get the Special Risk allowance. Our lives are also at risk." 

While she knows that the danger of COVID-19 continues to be a reality, she is more confident now that she is fully vaccinated. Her experience with COVID  has taught her to be more careful and more aware of health protocols. "I am more confident now and because I am fully vaccinated I am less fearful" says Hazel 



Harlene also works as a phlebotomist but is not eligible for the Special Risk Allowance Source: Harlene Martin Pereyra


