Healthcare workers in the Philippines continue to fear for their health and safety

As enfermeiras estão expostas a todo o tipo de perigos, durante todas as suas horas de trabalho Source: Harlene Martin Pereyra





Harlene Martin Pereyra has completed a degree in BS Nursing. She is currently working as a swabber and marketer at the same time training to become a phlebotomist at a diagnostic center in Paranaque.





Harlene was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2021, she has since recovered and continues her work in the healthcare sector. She says her work allows her to help others but is hopeful that their efforts and the danger they face will also be acknowledged, "I just feel it's unfair because other frontliners who work in hospitals get the Special Risk allowance. Our lives are also at risk."





While she knows that the danger of COVID-19 continues to be a reality, she is more confident now that she is fully vaccinated. Her experience with COVID has taught her to be more careful and more aware of health protocols. "I am more confident now and because I am fully vaccinated I am less fearful" says Hazel









Harlene also works as a phlebotomist but is not eligible for the Special Risk Allowance Source: Harlene Martin Pereyra





