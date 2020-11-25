Help and support for new and expecting dads

highlights
- The service is free to men from 18 years old living in Western Sydney
- Have a partner 16 weeks pregnant or father to new born up to six months old
- Regular text messages in relation to the age of their baby
gives health advice via text messages
"This is for dads, a reminder that they are not alone. There is someone ready to help and support them' Brendan Bennett, Program Coordinator, Focus on New Fathers and dad to two kids
