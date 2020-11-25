SBS Filipino

Help and support for new and expecting dads

"We are here to help. You can be a first time dad, father to two or three kids. We can provide information to support groups too. We can help' Brendan Bennett Source: Western Sydney LHD

Published 25 November 2020 at 3:40pm, updated 25 November 2020 at 3:42pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

A free pilot program designed to to assist new and expectant fathers in Western Sydney

highlights
  • The service is free to men from 18 years old living in Western Sydney
  • Have a partner 16 weeks pregnant or father to new born up to six months old
  • Regular text messages in relation to the age of their baby
‘Focus on New Fathers’
 gives health advice via text messages 

 

"This is for dads, a reminder that they are not alone. There is someone ready to help and support them' Brendan Bennett, Program Coordinator, Focus on New Fathers and dad to two kids

