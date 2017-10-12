SBS Filipino

Helping young Australians cope with mental health issues

Nick Duigan headspace

one in four young people (aged 16-24) experience mental health issue (ABS) Source: Supplied

Published 12 October 2017 at 12:58pm, updated 12 October 2017 at 1:08pm
By Maridel Martinez
Headspace day aims to encourage young Australians across the country to share their personal mental health tips and play a part in supporting young people who might be struggling with their mental health Nick Duigan, Senior Clinical Advisor at headspace shares some valuable things to consider

