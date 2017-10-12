Helping young Australians cope with mental health issues

one in four young people (aged 16-24) experience mental health issue (ABS) Source: Supplied
Published 12 October 2017 at 12:58pm, updated 12 October 2017 at 1:08pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Headspace day aims to encourage young Australians across the country to share their personal mental health tips and play a part in supporting young people who might be struggling with their mental health Nick Duigan, Senior Clinical Advisor at headspace shares some valuable things to consider
Published 12 October 2017 at 12:58pm, updated 12 October 2017 at 1:08pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share