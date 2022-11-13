'Her music echoes from generation to generation': Sharon Cuneta's 'Megastar' continue to shine

Highlights Songs of Philippines' 'Megastar' have stood the test of time.

Sharon Cuneta's music continue to sell to many generations of Filipinos.

Fans in Australia have waited for three years to see her October concert, after it was postponed in 2019 due to the pandemic.

LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW Almost 45 years of Sharon Cuneta's music 11:12 Play Her stars continue to shine bright for the Philippines' entertainment and music industry's 'Megastar'.





In her more than 4.5 decades as a singer and actress, Sharon Cuneta is one of the most successful and highest earners in the country's show business industry.





Her songs continue to be very relatable to many Filipinos regardless of age.



Sharon Cuneta (holding a bouquet of flowers) was welcomed by members of the Filipino community in Sydney during her 'Love Sharon' concert in October. Credit: SBS Filipino/Annalyn Violata From her first most popular song, 'Mr Dj', the Megastar's voice has been one of the most favourites among Filipinos.





With her most anticipated concerts last October in several major cities in Australia, after being postponed in 2019 due to the pandemic, for many fans, in particular those so-called "Sharonians" the long wait was worth it.

