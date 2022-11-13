SBS Filipino

'Her music echoes from generation to generation': Sharon Cuneta's 'Megastar' continue to shine

The Philippines' "Megastar" continues to shine across generations over the last 4.5 decades.

The Philippines' "Megastar" continues to shine across generations over the last 4.5 decades.

Published 13 November 2022 at 12:46pm, updated an hour ago at 11:23pm
By Annalyn Violata, Edinel Magtibay
Available in other languages

From her first most popular song 'Mr Dj' to the latest ones, the popularity of the Philippines' 'Megastar', Sharon Cuneta, goes beyond generations to generations.

Highlights
  • Songs of Philippines' 'Megastar' have stood the test of time.
  • Sharon Cuneta's music continue to sell to many generations of Filipinos.
  • Fans in Australia have waited for three years to see her October concert, after it was postponed in 2019 due to the pandemic.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Almost 45 years of Sharon Cuneta's music image

Almost 45 years of Sharon Cuneta's music

11:12
Her stars continue to shine bright for the Philippines' entertainment and music industry's 'Megastar'.

In her more than 4.5 decades as a singer and actress, Sharon Cuneta is one of the most successful and highest earners in the country's show business industry.

Her songs continue to be very relatable to many Filipinos regardless of age.
Sharon Cuneta (holding a bouquet of flowers) was welcomed by members of the Filipino community in Sydney during her 'Love Sharon' concert in October.
Sharon Cuneta (holding a bouquet of flowers) was welcomed by members of the Filipino community in Sydney during her 'Love Sharon' concert in October. Credit: SBS Filipino/Annalyn Violata
From her first most popular song, 'Mr Dj', the Megastar's voice has been one of the most favourites among Filipinos.

With her most anticipated concerts last October in several major cities in Australia, after being postponed in 2019 due to the pandemic, for many fans, in particular those so-called "Sharonians" the long wait was worth it.
Sharon Cuneta with her solid fans in Sydney.
Fans were excited to finally meet again and watch their 'Megastar' Sharon Cuneta in one of her Australian concerts in Sydney in late October. Credit: MENM Productions
Considered to be one of the most successful and top earners in the Philippine entertainment industry, 'Megaster' is a household name and Sharon Cuneta's fame has withstood all the tests of time over her 45 years in the business.
