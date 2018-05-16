SBS Filipino

Slapshock rocks Australia for the first time

Slapshock

Slapshock (L-R: Lean Ansing, Chi Evora, Jamir Garcia, Lee adela and Jerry Basco) Source: SBS Filipino/A.Violata

Published 16 May 2018 at 4:28pm, updated 30 December 2018 at 8:14am
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Philippines' longest existing heavy metal rock band Slapshock will rock Australia for the first time this week.

In a series of shows, Slapshock will gather heavy metal rock fans in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Slapshock emerged during the heyday of rap-metal in the USA and in the Philippines, becoming a pioneer of the movement and being responsible for its rise in the Philippines.

Slapshock
Slapshock in Sydney (SBS Filipino/A.Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A.Violata


The band reached a milestone in their career as they celebrated their 21st anniversary this year.

We speak with the band composed of Jamir Garcia - lead vocals, Lee Nadela - bass guitar, Lean Ansing - lead guitar, Chi Evora on drums and Jerry Basco - rhythm guitar / backup vocals. just before their first show in Sydney.

For full video interview, go to link below:



