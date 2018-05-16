Slapshock rocks Australia for the first time

Available in other languages

In a series of shows, Slapshock will gather heavy metal rock fans in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.





Slapshock emerged during the heyday of rap-metal in the USA and in the Philippines, becoming a pioneer of the movement and being responsible for its rise in the Philippines.





Slapshock in Sydney (SBS Filipino/A.Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/A.Violata





The band reached a milestone in their career as they celebrated their 21st anniversary this year.





We speak with the band composed of Jamir Garcia - lead vocals, Lee Nadela - bass guitar, Lean Ansing - lead guitar, Chi Evora on drums and Jerry Basco - rhythm guitar / backup vocals. just before their first show in Sydney.





