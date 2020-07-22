SBS Filipino

Here’s how migration agents work in Australia

SBS Filipino

migration agents

Couple with migration agent. Source: Getty Images/Weekend Imaes

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 July 2020 at 8:37pm, updated 29 July 2020 at 9:06am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Desperate visa applicants are turning to migration agents as their hope for a new life in Australia. But according to some registered migration agents, not all agents can be trusted.

Published 22 July 2020 at 8:37pm, updated 29 July 2020 at 9:06am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • Registered migration agents follow a code of conduct set out by the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority.
  • If you’ve been scammed, you can report your case to the Department of Home Affairs’ Border Watch Online Report.
  • Overseas-based unregistered migrants do not fall under the Australian jurisdiction.
Migration to Australia is often a long and complicated process. According to Blaise Itabelo, a former Congolese refugee turned migration agent, while people with a good level of English are capable of submitting their own visa application, engaging a registered migration agent ensures that legal requirements are followed. 

 

ALSO READ / LISTEN

READ MORE

What to do when your visa is cancelled

Life on the bridging visa



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom