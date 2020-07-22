Here’s how migration agents work in Australia

Highlights
- Registered migration agents follow a code of conduct set out by the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority.
- If you’ve been scammed, you can report your case to the Department of Home Affairs’ Border Watch Online Report.
- Overseas-based unregistered migrants do not fall under the Australian jurisdiction.
Migration to Australia is often a long and complicated process. According to Blaise Itabelo, a former Congolese refugee turned migration agent, while people with a good level of English are capable of submitting their own visa application, engaging a registered migration agent ensures that legal requirements are followed.
