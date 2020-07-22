Here’s how migration agents work in Australia

Highlights Registered migration agents follow a code of conduct set out by the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority.

If you’ve been scammed, you can report your case to the Department of Home Affairs’ Border Watch Online Report.

Overseas-based unregistered migrants do not fall under the Australian jurisdiction.

Migration to Australia is often a long and complicated process. According to Blaise Itabelo, a former Congolese refugee turned migration agent, while people with a good level of English are capable of submitting their own visa application, engaging a registered migration agent ensures that legal requirements are followed.











