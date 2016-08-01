High Court rules in favor of ANZ against class action

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen High Court rules in favor of ANZ against class actionPlay05:01SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.3MB)Published 1 August 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 1 August 2016 at 1:05pmBy Sacha PaynePresented by Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The High Court has dismissed a final appeal in a class action against the ANZ bank claiming excessive overdue bank fees. Image: Julian Saliba, left, and Andrew Watson (AAP)Published 1 August 2016 at 12:01pm, updated 1 August 2016 at 1:05pmBy Sacha PaynePresented by Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesMore than 43,000 customers had claimed they were unfairly charged late fees on credit cards.Lawyers say the decision clears the way for high overdue penalties from any bank. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January