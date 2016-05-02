Hillsborough families vindicated by inquest's unlawful killing ruling

The jury's verdict, almost three decades since 96 spectators were crushed to death in a crowd surge at the Hillsborough stadium in northern England, could also lead to criminal prosecutions.
A giant banner is unveiled at St George's Hall in Liverpool after the inquest ruling Source: AAP
Published 2 May 2016 at 11:01am
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Relatives of victims in Britain's worst sporting disaster are demanding the sacking of senior police officers after an inquest blamed police for the unlawful killing of Liverpool fans. Image: A giant banner is unveiled at St George's Hall in Liverpool after the inquest ruling (AAP)
Published 2 May 2016 at 11:01am
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share