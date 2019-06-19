SBS Filipino

Hip-hop refugees set to storm Dark Mofo

SBS Filipino

A Melbourne-based hip-hop band of 12 to 13-year-old-girls from migrant and refugee backgrounds

Girl Zone (L-R Achol, Atong, Nyawech, Zoe and Akuech) is playing Dark Mofo this weekend Source: Instagram @only_girlzone1

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 June 2019 at 3:05pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A Melbourne-based hip-hop band of 12 to 13-year-old-girls from migrant and refugee backgrounds is being flown to Hobart to perform at one of Australia's most famous art and music festivals. Girl Zone will play four shows at Dark Mofo [[mo-fo]] on the 21st and 22nd of June, after World Refugee Day.

Published 19 June 2019 at 3:05pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom