Honorary Consul aims to open more business and trade opportunities for Filipinos in South Australia

Key Points Philippines is the fifth largest export country for South Australia.

The Filipino community in South Australian has grown steadily through the years, with a 30% increase with the number of international students in the past financial year.

SBS Filipino interviews Philippine Honorary Consul to South Australia Carmen Garcia with her mother Aida Garcia. ‘I have always been involved in many Filipino activities. Growing up, the Sto Nino Festival happened in our backyard, with my swing set becoming the frame of the altar,‘ shares South Australia’s first female Honorary Consul Carmen Garcia.





She added, ‘Giving back to the community is one of the values my mum instilled in me.’



