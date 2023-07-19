Honorary Consul aims to open more business and trade opportunities for Filipinos in South Australia

MicrosoftTeams-image (1).png

SBS Filipino interviews Philippine Honorary Consul to South Australia Carmen Garcia

Carmen Garcia, Philippine Honorary Consul to South Australia is focused on opening more economic opportunities for skilled migrants and international students in the state.

Key Points
  • Philippines is the fifth largest export country for South Australia.
  • The Filipino community in South Australian has grown steadily through the years, with a 30% increase with the number of international students in the past financial year.
MicrosoftTeams-image.png
SBS Filipino interviews Philippine Honorary Consul to South Australia Carmen Garcia with her mother Aida Garcia.
‘I have always been involved in many Filipino activities. Growing up, the Sto Nino Festival happened in our backyard, with my swing set becoming the frame of the altar,‘ shares South Australia’s first female Honorary Consul Carmen Garcia.

She added, ‘Giving back to the community is one of the values my mum instilled in me.’

Carmen Garcia’s mother, Aida Garcia, is very active in the Filipino community.
