SBS Filipino

Housewife Conversations

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_573765.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2016 at 12:51pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

How will you react when a close friend tells you on the phone, that she saw your husband having lunch in a popular restaurant, with a woman? Photo: Couple having dinner in a restaurant (SBS)

Published 21 October 2016 at 12:51pm
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This is the topic that was discussed between three housewives, in connection with our weekly feature of Housewife Conversations

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks