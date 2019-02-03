SBS Filipino

How are young multicultural people faring?

Multicultural Youth Australia Census

Over 1,900 15 to 25 year olds across Australia were surveyed by Melbourne University Source: AAP

Published 3 February 2019 at 11:57am, updated 3 February 2019 at 4:29pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
The first national study of young people from migrant and refugee backgrounds has found they face a number of challenges, including discrimination and inter-generational conflict.

It also found many felt a strong sense of belonging to the Australian community.

