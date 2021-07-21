How costly is hosting the Olympic Games?

highlights The final vote will be held by the IOC on Wednesday, 21 July.

Athens 2004 forced Greece to find more than $19 billion, more than double the projected cost

Overall cost in Rio in 2016 spiralled to around $155 million; more than three times the estimated amount.

Brisbane is expected to win the right to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, as it’s the only city bidding for the Games











After Sydney, and Melbourne in 1956 - Brisbane 2032 will be the third Olympiad to take place on Australian soil.





