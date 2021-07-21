SBS Filipino

How costly is hosting the Olympic Games?

SBS Filipino

2021 Tokyo Olympics, 2032 Brisbane Olympics, Olympiad, Australia, Japan

The campaign for Brisbane to host the 2032 Olympics saw the Sydney Opera House in Australian team colours Source: AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 July 2021 at 2:14pm, updated 21 July 2021 at 3:17pm
By Richelle Harrison-Plesse
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is in Tokyo, Japan to lobby the International Olympic Committee.

Published 21 July 2021 at 2:14pm, updated 21 July 2021 at 3:17pm
By Richelle Harrison-Plesse
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
highlights
  • The final vote will be held by the IOC on Wednesday, 21 July.
  • Athens 2004 forced Greece to find more than $19 billion, more than double the projected cost
  • Overall cost in Rio in 2016 spiralled to around $155 million; more than three times the estimated amount.
Brisbane is expected to win the right to host the 2032 Summer Olympics, as it’s the only city bidding for the Games

 

After Sydney, and Melbourne in 1956 - Brisbane 2032 will be the third Olympiad to take place on Australian soil.

Advertisement
Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

Follow us on
Facebook
for more stories 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?