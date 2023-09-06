How dangerous is Meningococcal disease?

According to data from the Department of Health in Australia, there were 67 cases of Meningococcal disease nationwide, which is an increase of 49 percent compared to the previous year.

Key Points
  • First-time mom Hazel Westland is focused on taking care of her child because the baby was born with sensitive conditions like food allergies.
  • The Australian Immunisation Handbook recommends the meningococcal vaccine for infants, young children, teenagers, and young adults.
  • Symptoms to watch out for include respiratory infection (cough and cold), sore throat, cold hands and feet, rashes or purple spots on the hands, feet, and face. Severe symptoms include severe headache, vomiting, and loss of consciousness.

Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.


