How dangerous is Meningococcal disease?

Key Points First-time mom Hazel Westland is focused on taking care of her child because the baby was born with sensitive conditions like food allergies.

The Australian Immunisation Handbook recommends the meningococcal vaccine for infants, young children, teenagers, and young adults.

Symptoms to watch out for include respiratory infection (cough and cold), sore throat, cold hands and feet, rashes or purple spots on the hands, feet, and face. Severe symptoms include severe headache, vomiting, and loss of consciousness.



