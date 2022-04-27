How digital payments change the money transfer habits of Filipinos in Australia

Highlights Remittances from Filipinos working and living overseas are a lifeline to the Philippine economy.

A consumer study of remittance company, WorldRemit reveals that the Philippines is the top recipient country for remittances from Australia – mostly for family support

There's a significant growth in remittances and digital money transfers from Filipinos in Australia during the pandemic

Data from their survey shows that daily expenses (27%) and medical expenses (26%) topped the list of reasons why Filipinos are sending money home.





In addition, the data provide insights into how Filipinos in Australia adopt digital payments. Almost three-quarters (70%) of these respondents use mobile wallets regularly – the majority agreed that it is a secure (81%) and convenient (85%) method to transfer money.









