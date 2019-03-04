SBS Filipino

How falling house prices would affect existing homeowners and would-be buyers

SBS Filipino

An aerial image shows houses located in the suburb of Matraville

An aerial image shows houses located in the suburb of Matraville, in Sydney, New South Wales Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 March 2019 at 11:13am, updated 5 March 2019 at 9:50am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

House prices in Sydney and Melbourne have gone down 12 per cent since the beginning of 2018. Real estate consultant Dom Mella explains how the falling property market would affect existing homeowners and would-be buyers.

Published 4 March 2019 at 11:13am, updated 5 March 2019 at 9:50am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
ALSO READ

READ MORE

Getting a home loan: How to improve your chances



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom