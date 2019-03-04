How falling house prices would affect existing homeowners and would-be buyers

ALSO READ
An aerial image shows houses located in the suburb of Matraville, in Sydney, New South Wales Source: AAP
Published 4 March 2019 at 11:13am, updated 5 March 2019 at 9:50am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
House prices in Sydney and Melbourne have gone down 12 per cent since the beginning of 2018. Real estate consultant Dom Mella explains how the falling property market would affect existing homeowners and would-be buyers.
