How Filipino clubs help students beat homesickness

Filipino student group

Members of Filipino Student Society of UNSW got together for a free Halo-Halo event Source: FSSU Facebook page

Published 2 February 2019 at 7:05am, updated 2 February 2019 at 12:54pm
Presented by Roda Masinag
Available in other languages

For Filipino students in NSW, joining clubs or being a part of an organisation gives them a sense of community and allows them to be more in touch with their own culture.

