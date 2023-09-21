KEY POINTS
- Biracial individuals may feel like they have a foot in both worlds, experiencing a blend of cultural practices and beliefs.
- Filipino culture places a strong emphasis on family and close-knit relationships.
- For social media influencer Angelikurr, creating TikTok videos with her mother is a fun and creative way to spend quality time together.
How a Filo-Aussie influencer navigates two cultures
SBS Filipino
21/09/202309:47
'Usapang Parental' is SBS Filipino's segment on parenting. It features the stories of migrant families, parenting issues, raising kids, and parenting tips and advice from experts.