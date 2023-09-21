How a Filo-Aussie influencer navigates two cultures

TikTok influencer Angelikurr with Pinay Mum Janet

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Growing up in a Filipino household allows social media influencer Angelica Patterson to learn and appreciate two distinct cultures (Filipino and Australian). She shares what life is being raised by a single mum and how creating TikTok videos together nurtures their mother-daughter bond.

KEY POINTS
  • Biracial individuals may feel like they have a foot in both worlds, experiencing a blend of cultural practices and beliefs.
  • Filipino culture places a strong emphasis on family and close-knit relationships.
  • For social media influencer Angelikurr, creating TikTok videos with her mother is a fun and creative way to spend quality time together.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
UP: angelikurr image

How a Filo-Aussie influencer navigates two cultures

SBS Filipino

21/09/202309:47
'Usapang Parental' is SBS Filipino's segment on parenting. It features the stories of migrant families, parenting issues, raising kids, and parenting tips and advice from experts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Bob Dimattina with his arm around his wife Grace, at a dementia cafe in Melbourne.

How can a local café be a safe space for people with dementia?

BUDGET23 JIM CHALMERS TELEVISION INTERVIEWS

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 22 September 2023

LGBT couple Richcy and Abby on marriage and business together

'We are strong together': LGBTIQ+ couple on love, business and acceptance

Two separate wedding rings next to the word "divorce". The concept of divorce, parting, infidelity . Selective focus.

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 21 September 2023