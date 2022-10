Highlights Bond University’s “Digital Australia 2020” report found that 10% of Australia’s video gamers are in retirement age

The “Digital Australia 2020” report shows that 42% of those aged 65 and over play video games

Studies show that video-gaming can increase cognitive function in old age

Experts suggest that video-gaming could be the answer to keep intergenerational connections alive despite the physical distance.











Advertisement

ALSO READ/LISTEN TO







Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.

Like and Follow us on Facebook for more stories