How influential was the migrant vote at the federal election?

site_197_Filipino_519548.JPG

Published 5 July 2016 at 12:26pm
By Anita Clark
Source: SBS
Many of the marginal seats that the Labor party claimed at Saturday's election have a high percentage of migrants living there. Image: Bill Shorten and Tanya Plibersek in Penrith (AAP)

And as this report shows, questions are being asked about whether the coalition spent enough time or money cultivating the migrant vote.

 

 





