How influential was the migrant vote at the federal election?

And as this report shows, questions are being asked about whether the coalition spent enough time or money cultivating the migrant vote.
Published 5 July 2016 at 12:26pm
By Anita Clark
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Many of the marginal seats that the Labor party claimed at Saturday's election have a high percentage of migrants living there. Image: Bill Shorten and Tanya Plibersek in Penrith (AAP)
Published 5 July 2016 at 12:26pm
By Anita Clark
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share