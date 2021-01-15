How this Filipino singer utilises music and wellness to help his community

Lorenz has always loved dancing. He started venturing into singing but only started venturing into singing in 2008 in Australia when he was rejected in one talent competition. From then on, the singer from Cebu City got invited in singing events from various communities in NSW.





He recently trained and got his certification as a wellness and business coach.





He wants to utilise this new qualification to help others in particular his fellow Filipinos.





"I'm a relatively happy person, I enjoy performing, but I, myself, was struggling. I had some troubles, challenges. And with all that I have been through and what I had achieved, I want to be of service to people."





