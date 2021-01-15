SBS Filipino

How this Filipino singer utilises music and wellness to help his community

SBS Filipino

Brian Lorenz

Singer/entertainer Brian Lorenz (middle) in one of his many performances. Source: LitoGraphy

Published 16 January 2021 at 10:54am, updated 18 January 2021 at 9:56am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

Known for his talent in dancing and singing, Brian Lorenz is more focused now on helping the community through wellness and empowerment.

Lorenz has always loved dancing. He started venturing into singing but only started venturing into singing in 2008 in Australia when he was rejected in one talent competition. From then on, the singer from Cebu City got invited in singing events from various communities in NSW.

He recently trained and got his certification as a wellness and business coach.

He wants to utilise this new qualification to help others in particular his fellow Filipinos.

"I'm a relatively happy person, I enjoy performing, but I, myself, was struggling. I had some troubles, challenges. And with all that I have been through and what I had achieved, I want to be of service to people."

