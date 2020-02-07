How to become a volunteer firefighter?

Firefighters battle the Morton Fire as it burns a home near Bundanoon, New South Wales, Australia, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Source: AAP
Published 7 February 2020 at 12:31pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia cannot fight through its worst bushfire season without the selfless sacrifice of its 260,000-strong volunteer firefighters. The National Council for Fire & Emergency Service is calling for volunteers of diverse backgrounds to sign up, to better serve our multicultural population.
Available in other languages
