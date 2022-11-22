How to deal with your toddlers' tantrums

Highlights
- New research reveals five million toddler tantrums take place in Australian homes every day
- More than half of parents admit that mealtimes, bedtimes and getting their toddlers dressed are the most challenging and will most likely lead to a power struggle
- Paediatricians from Toddler Toolkit are calling for parents to assess their own emotions first, before responding to their child’s behaviour
The information in this report is a guide only. It is best to consult your doctor for additional advice tailored to your problem or situation.
READ MORE
Raising Filipino-Australian children
Advertisement