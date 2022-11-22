How to deal with your toddlers' tantrums

Highlights New research reveals five million toddler tantrums take place in Australian homes every day

More than half of parents admit that mealtimes, bedtimes and getting their toddlers dressed are the most challenging and will most likely lead to a power struggle

Paediatricians from Toddler Toolkit are calling for parents to assess their own emotions first, before responding to their child’s behaviour





The information in this report is a guide only. It is best to consult your doctor for additional advice tailored to your problem or situation.







Advertisement







