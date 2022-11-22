SBS Filipino

How to deal with your toddlers' tantrums

SBS Filipino

pexels-tuấn-kiệt-jr-11150087.jpg

New research estimates five million toddler tantrums take place in Australian homes every day. Source: Pexels-Tuấn Kiệt Jr

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 November 2022 at 12:05pm
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Parenting a toddler is hard work, with five million tantrums occurring daily in Australian homes. And learn the correct way for parents to deal with children who have tantrums.

Published 22 November 2022 at 12:05pm
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Highlights
  • New research reveals five million toddler tantrums take place in Australian homes every day
  • More than half of parents admit that mealtimes, bedtimes and getting their toddlers dressed are the most challenging and will most likely lead to a power struggle
  • Paediatricians from Toddler Toolkit are calling for parents to assess their own emotions first, before responding to their child’s behaviour

The information in this report is a guide only. It is best to consult your doctor for additional advice tailored to your problem or situation.


READ MORE

Raising Filipino-Australian children

Parents' love is unconditional: 'I'm not ashamed to profess my love for them'

Advertisement



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Aussies are becoming savvier with their Christmas shopping

'Gifts don't have to be expensive all the time': How Aussies are preparing for Christmas

senate.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Tuesday 22 November

COVID19 RAT STOCK

Concerns of new COVID-19 wave as holiday season looms

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group A match between Qatar and Ecuador

Qatar loses to Ecuador in the FIFA World Cup 2022 first match