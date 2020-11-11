SBS Filipino

How to run your micro-business online

SBS Filipino

online business

A woman is preparing a package for delivery to clients. Source: Getty Images/filadendron

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 November 2020 at 2:54am
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

During the COVID-19 pandemic many Australian micro-businesses were forced toimplement new digital strategies in order to survive.

Published 12 November 2020 at 2:54am
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Financial assistance and free business mentoring are available through a government-funded New Enterprise Incentive Scheme
  • Targeting the right audience and creating a robust sales funnel can impact business sustainability
  • Applying the 'rule of thirds' to digital communication can help maintain a strong online presence
Digital business experts believe creating competitive advantages are about the ability to evolve, innovate and understand that digital and business strategies are two sides of the same coin.

 

Advertisement
 

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

READ MORE

Couple launches online Filipino store during pandemic

Starting your own business at 60



 

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt