How to run your micro-business online

Highlights
- Financial assistance and free business mentoring are available through a government-funded New Enterprise Incentive Scheme
- Targeting the right audience and creating a robust sales funnel can impact business sustainability
- Applying the 'rule of thirds' to digital communication can help maintain a strong online presence
Digital business experts believe creating competitive advantages are about the ability to evolve, innovate and understand that digital and business strategies are two sides of the same coin.
