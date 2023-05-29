How to stay safe during an earthquake?

Earthquake hits Victoria

File photo: Staff at the British Geological Survey, in Edinburgh look at graph showing the earthquake which occurred in North East Lincolnshire Feb 27, 2008 in Scotland. Source: Getty / Getty Images Europe

Melbourne was shaken by a 3.8-magnitude quake on May 28, 2023. Here are the necessary steps to ensure safety during an earthquake.

Key Points
  • Thousands of people called Geoscience Australia on the night of May 28 to report the earthquake in Melbourne.
  • No injuries or damages were reported from the 3.8 magnitude earthquake.
  • The largest recorded earthquake in Australia was in 1988 in Tennant Creek, Northern Territory, with an estimated magnitude of 6.6.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
How to stay safe during an earthquake image

Paano maging ligtas sa panahon ng lindol?

SBS Filipino

29/05/202309:48
The Victoria State Emergency Service recorded a 3.8 magnitude earthquake in Melbourne at precisely 11:41 PM on May 28, 2023.

No damages or injuries were reported.

According to Geoscience Australia, each year, approximately 100 earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 or higher are recorded in Australia.
Call SES at 132 500 if you need assistance and find out more information at this
link
.
Earthquake hits Victoria

