How to stay safe during an earthquake?

Key Points
- Thousands of people called Geoscience Australia on the night of May 28 to report the earthquake in Melbourne.
- No injuries or damages were reported from the 3.8 magnitude earthquake.
- The largest recorded earthquake in Australia was in 1988 in Tennant Creek, Northern Territory, with an estimated magnitude of 6.6.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Paano maging ligtas sa panahon ng lindol?
SBS Filipino
29/05/202309:48
The Victoria State Emergency Service recorded a 3.8 magnitude earthquake in Melbourne at precisely 11:41 PM on May 28, 2023.
No damages or injuries were reported.
According to Geoscience Australia, each year, approximately 100 earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 or higher are recorded in Australia.
Call SES at 132 500 if you need assistance and find out more information at this .