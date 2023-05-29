How to stay safe during an earthquake?

Key Points Thousands of people called Geoscience Australia on the night of May 28 to report the earthquake in Melbourne.

No injuries or damages were reported from the 3.8 magnitude earthquake.

The largest recorded earthquake in Australia was in 1988 in Tennant Creek, Northern Territory, with an estimated magnitude of 6.6.

The Victoria State Emergency Service recorded a 3.8 magnitude earthquake in Melbourne at precisely 11:41 PM on May 28, 2023.





No damages or injuries were reported.





According to Geoscience Australia, each year, approximately 100 earthquakes with a magnitude of 3 or higher are recorded in Australia.

