How to talk about depression?

Depression

Depression Source: Getty Images

Published 12 October 2017 at 10:56am, updated 3 September 2018 at 11:32am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Annalyn Violata
As we get older, for some, loneliness looms and a sense of purpose can go missing.

Its estimated that between 10 to 15 per cent of older people go through depression.

What are the signs and how can you best start a conversation with the person you're worried about?

