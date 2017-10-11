SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen How to talk about depression?Play07:15SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Depression Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.33MB)Published 12 October 2017 at 10:56am, updated 3 September 2018 at 11:32amBy Amy Chien-Yu WangPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languages As we get older, for some, loneliness looms and a sense of purpose can go missing.Published 12 October 2017 at 10:56am, updated 3 September 2018 at 11:32amBy Amy Chien-Yu WangPresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesIts estimated that between 10 to 15 per cent of older people go through depression. What are the signs and how can you best start a conversation with the person you're worried about?ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul