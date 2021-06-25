How you can earn up to $5,000 from your pre-loved items

Highlights
- Make sure that you take good photos of the items that you post online and be quick to reply to inquiries
- There is a market for pre-loved clothing, accessories, and unused gifts
- Selling your pre-loved items saves them from the landfill. As they say "someone's 'trash' is someone else's treasure"
Research has revealed that every household can earn up to $5,300 from selling pre-loved items.
"It's best to follow that one-in-one-out policy. Every time you purchase a new item, make sure you sell or give away another item," shares Eleni Gavalas, Gumtree spokesperson.
