SBS Filipino

How you can earn up to $5,000 from your pre-loved items

SBS Filipino

secondhand goods, circular economy, marketplace, Filipino news, easy money, opp shops, home selling

'Make sure you take lots of pictures of the item and be really detailed with the description, the quality and condition of the item' Eleni Gavalas, Gumtree Source: Getty Images/SolStock

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 June 2021 at 5:10pm, updated 25 June 2021 at 7:43pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

Did you know that you can find around 21 pre-loved items in your home that you can sell online?

Published 25 June 2021 at 5:10pm, updated 25 June 2021 at 7:43pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Make sure that you take good photos of the items that you post online and be quick to reply to inquiries
  • There is a market for pre-loved clothing, accessories, and unused gifts
  • Selling your pre-loved items saves them from the landfill. As they say "someone's 'trash' is someone else's treasure"
Research has revealed that every household can earn up to $5,300 from selling pre-loved items.

 

"It's best to follow that one-in-one-out policy. Every time you purchase a new item, make sure you sell or give away another item," shares Eleni Gavalas, Gumtree spokesperson.   

Advertisement
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO 

READ MORE

Nasubukan mo na bang mamili sa Buy Back o Second-hand shop?



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?