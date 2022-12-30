Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Highlights
- 'My Last farewell' or 'Mi Ultimo Adios' was written by Dr Jose Rizal before his execution at Bagumbayan, 30 December 1896
- It was originally written in the Spanish language
- Melbourne based director and writer Manny Asuncion was in charge of the choral recitation.
'A person who does not look into his/her past will never be able to go forward into the future' - Jose P Rizal
'We need to acknowledge our past, and share our history and culture to the next generation. Because, no matter what you do, where you go, you will always be and can never deny your Filipino identity.' - Manny Asuncion. theatre director and witer
Filipinos gathred at the Rizal Park, Invermay in Ballarat, Victoria on 30 December 2022 Credit: SBS Filipino
Rizal, valued the significant role of women in society
