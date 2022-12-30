SBS Filipino

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

'Filipinos are very rich in culture, in terms of literature, song. We should be proud of it wherever we may be. No matter what you do, you can never deny your identity. We will always be Filipino' Manny Asuncion, writer and director

Published 6 January 2023 at 4:03pm
By Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Filipinos in Victoria recited a portion of Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' as a tribute to his contribution and sacrifices for the Philippines.

Highlights
  • 'My Last farewell' or 'Mi Ultimo Adios' was written by Dr Jose Rizal before his execution at Bagumbayan, 30 December 1896
  • It was originally written in the Spanish language
  • Melbourne based director and writer Manny Asuncion was in charge of the choral recitation.
'A person who does not look into his/her past will never be able to go forward into the future' - Jose P Rizal


Filipinos gathred at the Rizal Park, Invermay in Ballarat, Victoria on 30 December 2022 Credit: SBS Filipino
'We need to acknowledge our past, and share our history and culture to the next generation. Because, no matter what you do, where you go, you will always be and can never deny your Filipino identity.' - Manny Asuncion. theatre director and witer
LISTEN TO
Rizal, valued the significant role of women in society

SBS Filipino

30/12/202209:09
