Human Rights Watch report takes aim at Australia

Human rights report

A woman holds a flag at a demonstration in support of Uighurs. Source: Getty Images

Published 19 January 2021 at 10:10am, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:44pm
By Sarah Chlala, Dom Vukovic
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

In a major Human Rights Watch report, Australia has been criticised for its COVID-19 response and the outcomes of First Nations peoples.

Highlights
  • Based on the World Report 2021, Australia has been criticised for its handling of asylum seekers and refugees, Indigenous rights, children's rights to freedom of expression, disability and older persons rights.
  • The report also took aim at Australia's foreign policy, terrorism and counterterrorism.
  • Abuses related to Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic have also been identified as a concern in the report.
The report examined potential human rights trends in more than 100 countries around the world.

 

