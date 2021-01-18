Human Rights Watch report takes aim at Australia

Highlights Based on the World Report 2021, Australia has been criticised for its handling of asylum seekers and refugees, Indigenous rights, children's rights to freedom of expression, disability and older persons rights.

The report also took aim at Australia's foreign policy, terrorism and counterterrorism.

Abuses related to Australia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic have also been identified as a concern in the report.

The report examined potential human rights trends in more than 100 countries around the world.











