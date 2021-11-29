Hundreds of thousands of Australian households need affordable accommodation

A new report has found the pandemic has created a severe shortage of affordable housing. Professor Hal Pawson, from the University of New South Wales, is the author of the study.





It's the biggest spike for 13 years. Tenants in regional Australia and those living on the outskirts of Sydney and Melbourne have been particularly hard hit with rent increases of up to 22 per cent reported over the past year.





Highlights





Australian Council of Social Service chief executive Dr Cassandra Goldie estimates 400,000 households across the country are now in dire need of affordable accommodation.

The Federal Housing minister has defended the government's performance, saying it's spending more than nine billion dollars a year providing affordable accommodation and keep people off the streets.

Michael Sukkar is asserting that State and territory governments have primary responsibility for social housing and homelessness.