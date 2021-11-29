SBS Filipino

Hundreds of thousands of Australian households need affordable accommodation

Hundreds of thousands of Australian households need affordable accommodation

Published 30 November 2021 at 10:08am, updated 30 November 2021 at 10:52am
By Gareth Boreham
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Australia's peak welfare body has warned the country is in the grip of what it calls a "housing pincer movement" with low and even middle income families struggling with surging rents and property prices. In the first major analysis of the pandemic's impact on housing, the Australian Council of Social Services has found there's now a severe shortage of affordable accommodation.

A new report has found the pandemic has created a severe shortage of affordable housing. Professor Hal Pawson, from the University of New South Wales, is the author of the study.

It's the biggest spike for 13 years. Tenants in regional Australia and those living on the outskirts of Sydney and Melbourne have been particularly hard hit with rent increases of up to 22 per cent reported over the past year.

 Highlights

  • Australian Council of Social Service chief executive Dr Cassandra Goldie estimates 400,000 households across the country are now in dire need of affordable accommodation.
  • The Federal Housing minister has defended the government's performance, saying it's spending more than nine billion dollars a year providing affordable accommodation and keep people off the streets.
  • Michael Sukkar is asserting that State and territory governments have primary responsibility for social housing and homelessness.
"The rental market across Australia, rents have been accelerating at an amazing rate over the past year."

