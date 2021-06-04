‘I did everything that I could but it wasn’t enough': International student on failed LDR

With the advances in technology, long-distance relationships become easier to handle. But not all who are geographically distant with their partners can keep a thriving relationship.





In this episode of love down under, we hear the story of Shy, an international student from Sydney.





Shy shares that she had an amazing 4-year relationship with her best friend turned boyfriend whom she thought she would marry.





“Ian was the love of my life. One who I thought, I’d be spending my lifetime with. He was my best friend. My everything.”





While everything was smooth sailing when they were together in the Philippines, their relationship became challenging when she decided to move to Australia to pursue her studies.





“Everything back then was so good. We talked about our future. 5 months doing LDR, it became tough. The pandemic added to it. As much as I wanted to see him in person, I couldn’t fly back.”





She adds that the relationship became more difficult to maintain when other issues came to light.





"In the 5 months of doing LDR, I noticed something was off. There were changes in his actions and the way he communicates. Later on I discovered that he had created a private instagram account and started cheating."





Shy shares that her discovery devastated her and although the relationship did not work, it has taught her valuable lessons.





“It felt like I was watering a dead plant. I don’t regret anything because I know I have given everything that I could but it wasn't enough. Now, I finally learnt to choose myself.”











