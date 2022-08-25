'I feel we've been left behind by the policy': Pandemic visa holder pleads for government's consideration

Highlights COVID 19 Pandemic event visa (Subclass 408) is one of government's measure as response to the economic recovery of Australia.

This temporary visa lets you stay in Australia to work if you are employed or have an offer of employment in a key sector or any other sector of the economy.

Pandemic visa holder Mark Anthony Arcega is currently working in hospitality industry but cannot apply for his studied field of Community Development

Former international student Mark Anthony Arcega cannot hide his dismay over some migration policies in Australia.





He completed his Master's degree in International Community Development and wants to pursue his career in the said field. But with his current visa, he's unable to do so.





"I'm on a temporary visa which is 408. It was granted to me because they require people in the particular industry to work there to fill up the gaps," says Mark.





The Department of Home Affairs describes Temporary Activity Visa subclass 408 or COVID 19 Pandemic event as a temporary visa that lets an individual stay in Australia to work if employed or has an offer of employment in a key sector or any other sector of the economy.





Mark is currently working full-time in the hospitality sector, which is one of the considered significant sectors during the pandemic. Other sectors include agriculture, food processing, health care, aged care, disability care, and child care.



Pandemic Visa holder Mark Anthony Arcega Credit: Mark Anthony Arcega Mark insists he is grateful for this visa as it can provide for his basic needs, but his personal satisfaction and career goals are different stories.





"How am I supposed to progress from there? Technically, if I try to move from hospitality to another industry that is not remotely related to hospitality, I will be breaching my visa conditions.





To be able to stay longer, I need to apply for a new visa, but there aren't any suitable options for me."





He has been trying to apply for jobs in his preferred field however, one of the biggest barriers for him is the Australian citizenship or permanent residency requirement.





Mark consulted with a migration agent, and he was advised to study again after his pandemic visa expires.





"I took Master of International Community Development because I wanted to work as a community development worker. When I applied, it was still included in the Skilled Occupations List. But unfortunately, it was taken off the list when I graduated.





Jobs and Skills Summit will be held this 1st and 2nd of September with agenda on migration cap, skills shortage and training opportunities.



I make no apologies in saying migration is part of the solution but it's not the only part - training and giving Australians skills - we want to give Australians those opportunities. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese