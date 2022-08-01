'I trust myself': Disability not a hindrance in visual artist's career

Highlights According to the Services Australia website, the Disability Support Pension is a financial help for an individual with a permanent physical, intellectual or psychiatric condition that stops them from working.

To get Disability Support Pension (DSP), you must meet non-medical and medical rules and pass the assessment.

Although Dudz has been receiving DSP, he worked different jobs in a factory, as a resident artist, art teacher and library helper in some schools.

“I see other people who are still strong, stronger than me being a bum and asking for coins...so why me? I am trying even with my disability. I told myself to have faith and trust yourself."





Disability did not hinder Ponciano Aguilar known as ‘Dudz’ from Melbourne from setting foot in Australia, working, becoming an artist and living a happy life.





Visual Artist Ponciano 'Dudz' Aguilar Source: Ponciano Aguilar





Dudz was 3 years old when he was paralyzed by polio but he drew strength from his family and faith to live with it.





His passion for arts pushed him to finish his Fine Arts Major in painting at the University of Sto. Tomas in Manila and decided to work in their family’s art gallery.





He gained work experience from different companies as cartographic sketcher, artist in comics and magazine and others before deciding to apply for migration in Australia since all of his family emigrated already.





It was 1994 when he finally stepped into Australia after a rigorous application for skilled migration through the points system and considering his disability.





I saw other disabled persons [in Australia] that are in way worse situations than I am. Good thing I can still stand even back in the Philippines.

Dudz narrated "I asked Centrelink if I can work and they said yes. We were given 36 hours [a week] and now it has become a law not to go over 36 hours otherwise it will be a problem on your disability pension.”





Fast-forward to this pandemic, the school he is working with laid off some employees and that included him.





Ponciano Aguilar teaching art classes Source: Ponciano Aguilar





A non-profit organisation Australian-Filipino Community Service (AFCS) learned about his situation and gave him a chance to teach art to senior citizens as art therapy.





Dudz is happy to share his talent again and inspire his elderly students.





Ponciano Aguilar artworks exhibited at the Immigration Museum in Melbourne Source: Australian-Filipino Community Services





In early July, his artworks has been featured in AFCS Exhibition at the Immigration Museum in Melbourne dubbed Serbisyo: Sining at Kwento.





He showcased his visual artistry that represents Filipino landmarks and culture.





Ponciano Aguilar artworks Source: Ponciano Aguilar





His journey has been challenging but just like his paintings, he filled it with colours that turned into a masterpiece.



