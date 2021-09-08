Identifying warning signs of mental illness

Highlights People with depression and anxiety has common behavioural response of withdrawing and can be easily irritable and has anger management issues

Each year, one in five Australians experience mental health issues, and it is estimated that 45 per cent of all Australians may experience a mental illness at some point in their lives.





Psychologist and professor of psychology at Macquarie University, Maria Kangas, says the two most common mental health disorders affecting Australians and people around the world are depression and anxiety.





Impulse control disorder is a condition in which a person has trouble controlling emotions or behaviours. Those behaviours may violate the rights of others or conflict with societal norms and the law. It can also manifest in addictive disorders, such as gambling, alcohol and other addictions

Professor Harry Minas, Head of the Global and Cultural Mental Health Unit at the University of Melbourne said person who hasn't been coping for some emotions and mental issues and manifested some changes, that shouldn't be ignored. Seek help from GP or other services for mental health illness





"With depression, the warning signs are: no longer finding pleasure in activities people have previously enjoyed doing, including their hobbies, no longer looking forward to socialising with people — although in the year of COVID that has become a little bit difficult as well because of restrictions, noticing changes in sleep patterns and in concentration; finding oneself more irritable, more upset, more defensive, more sensitive to comments by others, maybe easily teary. So there can be a whole constellation of symptoms and it doesn't mean you have to have all of them," said Dr. Maria Kangas.









