Lockdown may be over - but loneliness lingers

Felicia Belagia of the Multicultural Centre for Women's Health helped 86-year-old Lina on her health issues.

Published 16 September 2022 at 12:00pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by TJ Correa
86-year-old Lina shares her feeling of isolation and health suffering even after the lockdown.

Highlights
  • Lina lives alone in a housing commission unit in Melbourne.
  • A bilingual educator from the Multicultural Centre for Women's Health helped her on health issues.
  • Health in My Language national health education program for migrant and refugee communities Australia is currently operating across Australia until the end of the year.
For those with elderly seeking support in their language can contact the following:
  • Multicultural Women's Health Service on 1800 656 421
  • Elder Abuse Help Line 1800 353 374
  • Lifeline 131 450 and ask for a translator in your language.
