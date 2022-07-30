Migrating to Australia is equally exhilarating and scary for social media influencer, Rovie Peralta and her family, also known as Madam Rovie in her #ImKompyused Tiktok content.





In this episode of Love Down Under, Madam Rovie shares their funny adventures and ways to immerse themselves in an entirely different culture than Filipinos are used to.





LISTEN TO 'I’m confused!': A young migrant family’s ways of adjusting to the new life and culture in Australia SBS Filipino 30/07/2022 37:00 Play

Advertisement







Highlights





Migrating to a new country isn't necessarily a simple adjustment, but it is a fantastic opportunity to try and discover new things.

Culture Shock involves confusion and disorientation when the differences in behaviors, values, and attitudes become increasingly noticeable.

Madam Rovie says it is also important to expose her son to the Filipino heritage to further her child's language learning and immerse him in the culture.





