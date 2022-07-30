SBS Filipino

'I’m confused!': A young migrant family’s ways of adjusting to the new life and culture in Australia

Filipino migrant family adjusting to Australian culture

You never realize how strongly tied you are to your home country's culture until you move abroad and face a totally different culture and language. Source: Madam Rovie/ @themommyroves

Published 30 July 2022 at 12:58pm, updated 1 August 2022 at 3:18pm
Presented by Dan Villanueva, Edinel Magtibay
Adjusting to a new place is bound to give you a bit of culture shock but getting adjusted starts with leaning into the experience and getting the most out of it.

Migrating to Australia is equally exhilarating and scary for social media influencer, Rovie Peralta and her family, also known as Madam Rovie in her #ImKompyused Tiktok content.

In this episode of Love Down Under, Madam Rovie shares their funny adventures and ways to immerse themselves in an entirely different culture than Filipinos are used to.

30/07/2022
 Highlights

  • Migrating to a new country isn't necessarily a simple adjustment, but it is a fantastic opportunity to try and discover new things.
  • Culture Shock involves confusion and disorientation when the differences in behaviors, values, and attitudes become increasingly noticeable.
  • Madam Rovie says it is also important to expose her son to the Filipino heritage to further her child's language learning and immerse him in the culture.
 
