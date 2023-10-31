'I'm working towards bringing joy around the world': Fil-Aus seeks to strive more as one of 'The Wiggles'

Key Points John Pearce has been in the Australian entertainment industry for more than 10 years.

The support from her Filipina mother, who is a Cebu native, and twin brother is a great factor for his thriving career.

He is determined in wearing the purple skivvy in The Wiggles as long as he can perform and make people delightful.

Have you ever thought of being a part of a show that you have watched since you were a kid?





In John's case, it's a dream come true.





'My childhood was great'





The half-Filipino new purple member of the well-known Australian children's music group 'The Wiggles' John Pearce had an eventful childhood.





Together with his twin brother, he was able to enjoy various activities and sports as a kid.





"It was very good. We were privileged. We didn't grow up in a rich household... but we have each other. Bringing joy and having fun is something that we like to do."



John and Len Pearce | Photo from John Pearce's Instagram account 'Every time I put on the purple skivvy it's like I'm putting on a superhero costume'





John grew up watching The Wiggles, a show that started in 1991. Now 32, he never imagined himself to be in a popular production that aims to entertain kids.





Thanks to Anthony Field, the leader and one of the original casts of The Wiggles, who offered John to wear the purple skivvy.





"He (Anthony) just reached out one day and asked if I would be open to trying something and I thought... why not? This is Anthony whom I have been watching since I was a child... and I said yes."



John Pearce in The Wiggles tour | Photo from John Pearce's Instagram account Is it hard to disassociate your hip-hop background when performing for The Wiggles?





Upon joining his current team, John and his twin brother are active members of the hip-hop group Justice Crew, the 2010 Australia's Got Talent grand winner.





How does he handle both acts?





"I bring it out in my character. I incorporate a little bit of hip-hop in my dances and it's been really good. It's a different form of dance that can be shown through The Wiggles."



Justice Crew | Photo from John Pearce's Instagram account 'My mom is my biggest ambassador'





John considers his Filipina mother, who is a Cebu native, as the major promoter of his shows and milestones. He is grateful for the support that he received from her in pursuing his music and dance career.





The love from his family contributed massively from him being a stoic kid to an effervescent adult.





"Filipino moms teach you to put family first and be sensitive. She's been very supportive of what I want to do and to pursue."



John Pearce as a purple wiggle | Photo from John Pearce's Instagram account Here is John's piece of advice to people striving in their lives: Follow your passion, don't give up, and dream big.



