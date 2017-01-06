SBS Filipino

Immigration Minister suggests changes to citizenship test

Immigration Minister Peter Dutton. Source: AAP

Published 6 January 2017 at 2:01pm
By David Sharaz
Source: SBS
The Immigration Minister says Australia's citizenship test should focus more on questions relevant to societal values and integration, instead of trivia.

Peter Dutton believes the test needs to be made more difficult in a bid to prevent some applicants he suggests are exploiting migration pathways.

 

 

 





