Important tips to ace your HSC

To help you prepare well for the exam and to get good marks, we interviewed the author of the book "Feed your brain," Delia McCabe, to give you some important tips.
Published 15 October 2016 at 11:16am
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
October is the month of HSC, and this is a stressful time among the Year 12 students. Image: Delia McCabe, author of "Feed Your Brain" (Delia McCabe's website)
Published 15 October 2016 at 11:16am
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share