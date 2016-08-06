In-principle support for indefinite detention laws

As this report, the federal government is seeking to implement national laws that would allow prisoners to be indefinitely detained if they were deemed to be posing an unacceptable risk to the community.
Published 6 August 2016 at 12:56pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Source: SBS
The states and territories have given in-principle support for new laws to keep some people convicted on terror charges in prison after their sentences end.
