In-principle support for indefinite detention laws

Australian Parliament House

Australian Parliament House

Published 6 August 2016 at 12:56pm
By Kristina Kukolja
Available in other languages

The states and territories have given in-principle support for new laws to keep some people convicted on terror charges in prison after their sentences end. In-principle support for indefinite detention laws Image: Australian Parliament House (Getty)

As this report, the federal government is seeking to implement national laws that would allow prisoners to be indefinitely detained if they were deemed to be posing an unacceptable risk to the community.

 





