Increasing calls for culturally specific mental health treatment

calls to include people from Culturally And Linguistically Diverse Background into mental health research

Source: Luke Waters/SBS

Published 13 October 2017 at 2:40pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 2:45pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

A leading academic has raised concerns that rates of mental illness among Australia's migrant communities are not being accurately recorded - meaning many cases go un-treated. It's prompted calls for culturally-specific programs to record and treat the conditions.

