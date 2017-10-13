Increasing calls for culturally specific mental health treatment

Source: Luke Waters/SBS
Published 13 October 2017 at 2:40pm, updated 13 October 2017 at 2:45pm
By Luke Waters
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A leading academic has raised concerns that rates of mental illness among Australia's migrant communities are not being accurately recorded - meaning many cases go un-treated. It's prompted calls for culturally-specific programs to record and treat the conditions.
