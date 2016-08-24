Indonesia allows repatriation of 200 jailed Mindanao fishermen

A soldier was killed, three wounded in Abu Sayyaf encounter in Tuburan, Basilan; Government foiled alleged plans by an armed group based in Lanao del Sur to sow terror; The Indonesian government has allowed the repatriation of around 200 fishermen from Mindanao jailed due to illegal fishing and immigration violations; Police arrested six suspected drug pushers, including two siblings surnamed Duterte, in separate buy-bust operations in Zamboanga City; South Cotabato has honoured a beauty titlist from Surallah town who will represent the country in an international beauty pageant slated in September 2017 in Bulgaria.



