Inspiring young women on how they perceive their place in the world

For the second year, Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre (CPAC) holds this event in celebration of the women's day.





CPAC's Marketing and Communications Assistant Cara Lopez talks about the event and what the Centre aims to achieve in holding this event.





"I think it's very important especially for us as a Centre to cement our place as an area where women feel safe and empowered to talk about inequality and also share and celebrate the achievements that women have done until today," shares Cara Lopez.





Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre's Marketing and Communications Assistant Cara Lopez (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata









