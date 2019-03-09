SBS Filipino

#IamPinay: Celebrating women of culture through arts

SBS Filipino

International Women's Day

Marikit Santiago with one of her artworks Source: SBS Filipino

Published 9 March 2019 at 1:28pm, updated 14 March 2019 at 11:15am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"I do stand as a proud morena, I'm very proud of the colour of my skin. I can't say I'm entirely proud of being a Filipino, but I'm not entirely proud of being Australian either; but I am proud of having that complexity of culture and having these multiple identities." After rejecting her cultural heritage and ethnicity most of her childhood, artist Marikit Santiago stand proud and celebrates her Filipino roots through her arts.

Available in other languages
"My cultural heritage and ethnicity is really the foundation of my practice because for a very long time or for most of my childhood I really rejected it. So, now that I'm in this position as an adult raising my own children with complex cultural identities, the only thing that I could feel and that I felt absolute confidence in speaking about is my experience in my culture and cultural heritage."

International Women's Day
Marikit Santiago as one of the panelists at the Girl's Talk Women's Work in celebration of the International Women's Day 2019 (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino/A. Violata


