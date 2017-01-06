International Baccalaureate students elated as results come in

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen International Baccalaureate students elated as results come inPlay03:42SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.7MB)Published 7 January 2017 at 9:46amSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Most year-12 students have had several weeks to reflect on their high-school end-of-year results. Photo: Peter Francis speaking with a student. (SBS)Published 7 January 2017 at 9:46amSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesNow it's the turn of those who have been studying for the International Baccalaureate Diploma. Larawan: Si Peter Francis habang kausap ang isang estudyante. (SBS)ShareLatest podcast episodesFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaulSBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 JanuarySBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January