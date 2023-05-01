International students brace themselves for work-hours policy changes

Thumbnail.png

International students Rishabh Iyer, Juvaina Salamero Lorenzo, Anil Dhakal and Phanouk Nop

Several international students from different countries are preparing for the changes in the working hours' policy effective July 1st.

Key Points
  • International students are preparing themselves financially and mentally for the reinstatement of limited working hours for student visa holders, which will come into effect on 1st of July 2023.
  • There are more than half a million international students in Australia as of March 2023, according to the Department of Education.
  • Home Affairs plans to tighten the rules for incoming international students.
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST:
International students brace themselves for radical policy changes image

Paano pinaghahandaan ng mga International students ang limitasyon sa oras ng pagtatrabaho?

SBS Filipino

01/05/202310:52


