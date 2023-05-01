International students brace themselves for work-hours policy changes

Key Points
- International students are preparing themselves financially and mentally for the reinstatement of limited working hours for student visa holders, which will come into effect on 1st of July 2023.
- There are more than half a million international students in Australia as of March 2023, according to the Department of Education.
- Home Affairs plans to tighten the rules for incoming international students.
Paano pinaghahandaan ng mga International students ang limitasyon sa oras ng pagtatrabaho?
SBS Filipino
01/05/202310:52