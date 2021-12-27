International students rejoice after entering and spending Christmas in Australia

“So happy, we cannot cry as we just scream as we saw each other. My mother was jumping in joy then we took photos. We need be quick in the airport because we need to do swab test ad all but when I finally touched them, its like a dream come true and I canot believe its really happening, that’s how I felt”





This is how Nikki Angcao, an international student from Sydney described her emotions when she touched down in Australia and saw her family.





She is excited to start her journey as a student and be with her family.





Nikki’s story was shared last October in SBS Filipino after news broke out that Australia will open its borders to international students.





Source: Nikki Angcao





Highlights





International students started entering Australia without the need for travel exemption last December 15

Requirements like eligible visa, fully vaccinated by vaccine that are approved and recognised Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration and COVID-19 before departure

Other requirements are determined by each state or territory like quarantine and COVID-19 test upon arrival







The story of Mayson Javelona, an international student from Melbourne, was also shared by SBS Filipino last early December after the December 1 date of entry of eligible visa holders was pushed back to December 15 amidst fears of Omicron variant.





"I feel so amazing, finally I can’t believe im already here in Australia and after how many sleepless nights and now finally here next thing I know Im already here in Australia and that was so surreal feeling "





He came last December 16 and reunited with her fiance.





Source: Mayson Javelona





