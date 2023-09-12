Interracial couple shares cultural similarities between Filipinos and Italians

Tiktok couple Erica Padilla and Lucas Ivkovic

Although Filipino and Italian cultures may seem quite different due to their geographical and historical distinction, they share some surprising similarities. Interracial couple and Tiktok stars Erica Padilla and Lucas Ivkovic share the resemblance between the two cultures in this Love Down Under episode.

KEY POINTS
  • Both cultures are known for their love for food and have rich culinary traditions.
  • Both cultures have a rich tradition of music and the arts.
  • Both Filipino and Italian cultures place a high value on family and have close-knit family structures.
Love for Music and Dance

The couple shares Italians are known for their classical music traditions, while Filipinos have a rich history of folk and contemporary music and dance forms.

"Italians love to sing and my family are all into singing. There's always singing and dancing in the background so whenever we are at each other's house, there's always music going on," shares Mr Ivkovic.

"He blends right in terms of that because he has the confidence to jump up and do karaoke," says Ms Padilla.

Love for Food

Ms Padilla says both Italians and Filipinos are known for their love for food and have rich culinary traditions.

"His parents are very open to Filipino food so I always bring some Filipino dessert like ube cake and dulce de leche and they love it," shares Ms Padilla."

Strong family values

"He is very family oriented," says Ms Padilla.

Both Filipino and Italian cultures place a significant emphasis on family. Families in both cultures tend to be close-knit, and family gatherings are important social events.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
LDU LOVE LANGUAGE image

SBS Filipino

12/09/202332:23
