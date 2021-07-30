Interracial relationship: 'My fiance's family is curious to learn my culture'

Highlights Relationships with In-laws can be complicated especially in interracial relationships

Julla shares in an interview with SBS Filipino's love down under that she has been with her Australian partner, Eddy since 2016.





The couple met in Europe and maintained a long distance relationship for awhile until her partner decided to visit the Philippines to meet her and her family.





Julla shares Eddy even learnt the Filipino language before coming to visit her.





After a few months, Julla moved to Australia to be with Eddy and after three weeks of arriving in Australia, she met her fiance's family.





She shares the family welcomed her with so much warmth contrary to what she thought.





"My fiance's family never judged me from day 1. In fact, they were curious of my culture."





Interestingly, the curiosity of his fiance's family about the Filipino culture opened up a good relationship between them.





She adds that they are even fond of the Filipino meals that she's cooked for them and are willing to learn them.





"A couple of times I cooked dinner for his family and they all seem to appreciate it. His mum and his sister would even share photos of their attempts at adobo and lumpia and how they shared them with neighbours. It melts my heart."





While it is true that cultural difference may cause issues in relationship, For Julla and Eddy, cultural difference is the bridge to their happy relationship.





By sharing her culture, Julla created an exchange that has many benefits- introducing her world to her new home.











