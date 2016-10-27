Iraq forces continue push into Mosul

Iraqi forces have fought their way into two more villages near Mosul as the offensive to retake the city from IS militants enters its second week. Image: : Iraq's elite counterterrorism forces advance toward IS positions in the village of Tob Zawa, outside Mosul (AAP)
Published 27 October 2016 at 11:21am
By Manny Tsigas
Source: SBS
Troops have begun shelling IS positions near Bartella, while also pushing into the village of Tob Zawa.
But IS has responded, with reports the militants have captured a town that controls one of Iraq's key highways.